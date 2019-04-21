|
|
Doris Wright Krigbaum
Tucson - 12/12/2019 ~ 3/28/2019
Our beloved mother and best friend, Doris Wright Krigbaum, passed away March 28, 2019. She is survived by children Margaret and David, her daughter-in-law, Anne, and Grandsons David, and Denis and his wife, Adrianne. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David M. Krigbaum, and dear sister, Mary Alice (Skeet) Burwell. Doris leaves a legacy of kindness, courage, strength, grace, integrity, and work ethic. Doris was born in Ashtabula, Ohio to Mabel and Charles Wright. Her life spanned 99 years during which she witnessed an amazing changes and history. She studied all of it being an avid learner. She and Dave moved to Phoenix in 1957 and spent the rest of her life in the area. She was a remarkable wife, a wonderful mother, a consummate friend and successful professional woman spending most of her career with the Arizona State Department of Personnel. Doris was active in the League of Women Voters and was President of the Phoenix organization. She believed that the greatest responsibility that we have as Americans was to research issues and candidates and cast an informed vote based on facts rather than party affiliation. She was active in her church and contributed to a wide variety of charities, espousing that sharing with others was a privilege and responsibility. Charitable contributions are suggested with her favorites being The Nature Conservancy, United Methodist Outreach Ministries in Phoenix, the Environmental Defense Fund, the League of Women Voters Education Fund, and . Memorial Service: Tempe First Methodist Church, June 1st,11am. Rest in peace, Mom- you are deeply missed!!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019