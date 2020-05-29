Dorisjean Cerfus
Peoria - Dorisjean M. Cerfus went to be with our Lord & Savior on May 27, 2020. She was born to Martin P. and Mary E. Mayer on August 7, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI. Dorisjean was preceded in death by her husband John M. Cerfus, Sr., her son John M. Cerfus, Jr, grandsons Joseph M. Cerfus and Michael Ourso, great granddaughter Alejandra Sanchez, her parents, sister and brother. She leaves behind her children Michael Cerfus, Toni Cross (Phil), Patricia Sellers and Mitchell Cerfus. Grandchildren Sarah Sanchez (Gabriel), Heath Deerr, Bree Haden (Josh), Max Sellers, Scott Sellers and Kalyn Polpanpua (Vanna). Great grandchildren, Angelica Sanchez, Ella Polpanpua, Vance Polpanpua and Levi Haden.
She was a resident of Phoenix, Arizona since 1976 and worked at Bashas' and sold Avon. She was very active with her church Young at Heart program and St. Joseph Table. She was very artistic, had a love of baking and sewing.
Dorisjean never met a stranger and was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St Luke's Catholic Church 19644 N 7th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85027. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) in her name.
"Be not afraid, I go before you always. Come follow me and I will give you rest."
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.