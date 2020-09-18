Dorothea "Dolly" Smigiel



Phoenix - Dorothea "Dolly" Smigiel, 87, of Phoenix, AZ, went to be with the Lord on September 10th, two weeks before her 88th birthday. Dolly was born on September 21, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY. She married Charles and they moved to Long Island in 1958. Dolly worked for the Connetquot School District in NY for 30 years where she was a well-loved school bus driver and later became the director of Transportation for the district. Being very social, Dolly and Charlie had lots of friends and loved to have parties. One of her favorite past times was dancing to Elvis Presley and of course watching her sons in all their school events and sports.



Dolly is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Charles Smigiel, sons Steven Smigiel and Glenn Smigiel (Lynne), grandsons Derek (Taylor) and Kevin (Leah), her great granddaughter, Avery Smigiel all of Scottsdale, AZ and her sister, Barbara Selg of North Carolina. Family was always paramount in Dolly's life. She and Charles moved to Arizona to be with their grandchildren and were at every sporting event they participated in. Even when Derek and Kevin played in baseball tournaments out of town or out of state, Dolly and Charlie were always there cheering them on. Dolly made friends wherever she went. For many years Dolly and Charlie were very involved with Shadow Mountain Senior Center where she was always willing to help out from serving food to calling bingo. She loved people and loved life.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolly's memory to Hospice of the Valley who has been a tremendous help and support this past year.









