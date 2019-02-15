|
|
Dorothy Adams Briggs
Gilbert - Dorothy Adams Briggs, 91, of Gilbert, AZ, completed her journey on earth and was called home by the Lord on February 9th, 2019. She was born in Tempe to Orinda Lucile and James Lewis Adams on May 7, 1927. She graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1949 and then graduated from Arizona State Teachers College (now ASU) in 1949. After 20 years of teaching, she went back to ASU and got her masters degree.
She was an active member of Church of the Redeemer in Mesa, AZ and she loved the Lord.
She was married to Richard Briggs (deceased) in 1966. She is preceded in death by her brother Malcolm Adams. Dorothy is survived by her children, John Platt (Neta) and Jerelyn Cady (Dennis), granddaughters Jess Cady and Alexis Cady, Sister Shirley Laursen, and brother Arthur Adams (Cathy). She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, as well as 2 step children, Sheri Gage and Rick Briggs.
Services will be held Saturday February 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Redeemer, 717 N. Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Missions to the World, Mel and Martha Pike, PO Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165.v
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 15, 2019