More Obituaries for Dorothy Tate
Dorothy Ann Tate

Dorothy Ann Tate Obituary
Dorothy Ann Tate

Reno, NV - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Ann Tate on August 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Her daughters were with her at her bedside in her Reno home. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Tate Ryerson and her husband Kevin Ryerson, daughter Sharrone Lisa Blanck and her husband Jeffrey Blanck, and her two grandsons Noah Blanck and Max Blanck. Condolences can be sent to Sharrone Lisa Blanck at P.O. Box 9, Bayside, CA 95524.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 28, 2019
