Dorothy Anne Bobotek
Dorothy Anne Bobotek joined her parents, Daniel James and Nettie Lee Ducote of Charleston, MO, in heaven on October 4, 2019. Dorothy was the only child born to the Ducotes, on May 27, 1932, in Clarksdale, MS. Dorothy attended "Ole Miss", followed by a year in Denmark, before beginning a life-long career as a laboratory technician.
Dorothy Ducote married Walter Bobotek of Chicago, formerly from Poland, who was the Planning Director for the City of Chandler before retiring. The Boboteks had three children, Liz Bellgardt, Becky Adams, and Wally Bobotek, who were close by her side until her passing. Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband, who was at her side at the time of her passing. She leaves a legacy of not only her children and dedicated husband, but five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. And her dog, Dexter, whom her children jokingly maintain she loved more than any of them.
Dorothy loved dogs, was a voracious reader, and enjoyed musical theatre. Dorothy enjoyed her retirement years with Walter, both volunteering as docents at the Phoenix Art Museum and traveling, with Dorothy's favorite place being Italy, especially Venice. She inspired in both children and grandchildren an interest in the medical field and a love of travel and the arts. Although she has passed, she lives on through the works and inspiration of her children and grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019