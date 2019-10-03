Services
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
Phoenix - Dorothy Ansel - age 97, passed away in Phoenix on October 2, 2019. Dorothy was born in Chicago, IL on July 6, 1922 to Joseph and Sarah Solovay. She married Arthur Ansel and had two children in Chicago before moving to Phoenix in 1949. She is survived by her son, Steven (Nellie) of PV, her sister, Mildred Pliskin of Sun City, her brother, Gerald, of Chicago, her grandchildren, Cary, Greg, Barbara (Matt) Toney, Heather, Marisol, and Erik, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, daughter, Joy, and sister, Ethel Cohen.

Dorothy was a fitness instructor and not a day went by that she didn't exercise or talk to others about the importance of it. She was also known for her jewelry fixing/repurposing that she gave as gifts or party favors; creating extravagant dinner parties for holidays, fundraising efforts, or celebrating friends and family; her passion for travel - by plane, cruise ship, or RV - around the states and around the globe; her shameless bragging about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in her name to Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale, AZ 85021 or Jewish National Fund, 7120 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91406
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
