Mesa - Dorothy B. Joerding passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO on Oct. 19, 1925 to Philip and Marian Hildebrandt. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton W. Joerding. They were married for 59 years. She met Clinton while working at Walbash Railroad in St. Louis. She was a member of the Lady's Oriental Shrine where she was a Past High Priestess. She is survived by her daughter Joyce (Joseph) Hartung; sons Wayne and Donald Joerding; grandchildren Michael and Charles Hartung; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister Delores Smith; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the El Zaribah Shriners Center, 552 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Donations can be made in her name to the El Zaribah Shriners Transportation Fund or Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org/ . Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019