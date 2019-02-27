|
Dorothy "Dottie" Deak
Scottsdale - Dorothy "Dottie" Deak, 75, of Scottsdale, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Dottie was born February 25, 1943 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Dottie married her husband, Gary, in March of 1967, and shared 52 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, Brian and Darrel. Gary and Dottie enjoyed traveling and were most happy when they were spending time outdoors. Dottie loved to hike, spend time with her friends, spend time with her cats, and most of all, loved to spend time with her grandkids. Dottie was very involved in First Baptist of Scottsdale. Dottie is survived by her husband, Gary, sons, Brian (Roseann) and Darrel (Sherry) , brother, Terry (Yvonne), Sister-In-Law Nora (Ray), Sister-In-Law Debbie, grandchildren, Darby, Macy, Christopher (Ashtyn) and Nicholas. Dottie will be remembered for her infectious personality and the loving manner in which she treated every person she encountered. Dottie loved nothing more than talking about her two sons and grandkids to anyone that would listen. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Scottsdale, 7025 E. Osborn, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Dottie's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019