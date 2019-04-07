|
Dorothy Dunstan
Tempe - Dorothy C Dunstan, 97, of Tempe, Arizona passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born October 7, 1921 in Joliet, Illinois the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Palich. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Langerman of Mesa, Arizona, and Denise Newcomb of Phoenix, Arizona; two sons, William Newcomb of Utah, and Roger Newcomb of Phoenix, Arizona; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019