Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dunstan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dunstan


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Dunstan Obituary
Dorothy Dunstan

Tempe - Dorothy C Dunstan, 97, of Tempe, Arizona passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born October 7, 1921 in Joliet, Illinois the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Palich. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Langerman of Mesa, Arizona, and Denise Newcomb of Phoenix, Arizona; two sons, William Newcomb of Utah, and Roger Newcomb of Phoenix, Arizona; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.