Dorothy Fike
Scottsdale - Dorothy Fike of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 99. Dot as she was known, was born on May 11, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gustav and Hannah Youngstedt. She was one of eight children, six girls and two boys. She married her husband, Chuck, in 1954 with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. They had two daughters, Janice and Joanne, affectionately known as "Jenny and Joey". Dot was an accomplished pianist who loved to play classical music. She was also a skilled seamstress who loved to sew. Dot was always loving and kind and never judgmental. She believed in seeing the best in people and was always optimistic. She lived life to the fullest well into her late 90's. She was filled with such love and joy she touched everyone around her in a special way. Dot enjoyed dining out, shopping at the mall, and of course, getting her hair and nails done so she would look her best. She shared an incredibly strong bond with her daughters. They enjoyed many evenings out and trips to cities in Florida, California and Washington. She loved to have lunch at restaurants overlooking the ocean. They also traveled to Puerto Vallarta, and had 4 wonderful vacations throughout the Hawaiian islands. Dot's favorite place to vacation was Maui where she celebrated her 93rd birthday with her daughters. Dot will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered and forever in our hearts. She is survived by her sister, Judy McDermott (Mac) and two daughters, Janice Gibbons (Gregg) and Joanne Fike. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27th at 2:00 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetary, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020