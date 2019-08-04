Services
Orangewood Presbyterian Church
7321 N 10th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Phoenix - Dorothy Hayes, 84, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was surrounded by friends and family in her final days, and we are thankful she is now at peace. She grew up in Bogota, NJ, graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, raised her family in Barrington, IL and had been a Phoenix resident for the last 27 years. Dorothy was a great friend to many, very active in her church, book club, investment club, the Bucknell alumni community, a docent for the Heard Museum, and as Grandma Dot to 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her husband John Hayes; daughter Laura Kinney; and sons Douglas and Christopher Kinney; and predeceased by her brother George Hund.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N. 10th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orangewood Presbyterian Church. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
