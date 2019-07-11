|
Dorothy Irene Gorow
Phoenix - Gorow, Dorothy Irene 64, of Phoenix crossed over on July 8th 2019. Born July 1, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona to George and Donna Lewis. She married the love of her life Patrick Sept. 17, 1976 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Then had two daughters Syrena and Mari and two granddaughters Elizabeth and EmmaLee.. So full of life and love she would take every chance to spend time with her family. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she lead an exemplary life full of examples of loving all those around her. Preceded in death by her loving husband Patrick and mother Donna, she is survived by her daughters Syrena and Mari, granddaughters "Lizzy" and "Emma", father George, sister Donna, many adopted and extended family members. Services will be held Saturday, July 13th at 10:00a.m. with a viewing at 9:00 at the L.D.S. Chapel at 4601 W Encanto Blvd. Entrusted to Greenwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 11 to July 12, 2019