|
|
Dorothy Jane Kennedy, age 96, of Phoenix, peacefully passed away January 26, 2020. She was born in Plains, Georgia on September 10, 1923 to Elbert and Ruby Cooke. Dorothy and her family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1927.
Do to her asthma, in 1942, Dorothy and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. She worked seven years for Goodyear Aircraft during World War II. Dorothy retired from the Federal Government as a Deputy Clerk in Phoenix after 33 years.
Besides her love of family, she enjoyed dancing, traveling, and caring for her 50 rosebushes.
She was a mother to three daughters; Anita, Janet and Karen. Five grandchildren; Travis, Doug, Ashley, Corey and Justin. Five great grandchildren; Cora, Wyatt, Samantha, Penny and Evelyn.
Dorothy will be greatly missed and will always have a special place in our hearts.
Visitation is Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenwood Memory Lawn Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ.
Services follow at 1:00pm
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020