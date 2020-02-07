Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jane Kennedy


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jane Kennedy Obituary
Dorothy Jane Kennedy, age 96, of Phoenix, peacefully passed away January 26, 2020. She was born in Plains, Georgia on September 10, 1923 to Elbert and Ruby Cooke. Dorothy and her family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1927.

Do to her asthma, in 1942, Dorothy and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. She worked seven years for Goodyear Aircraft during World War II. Dorothy retired from the Federal Government as a Deputy Clerk in Phoenix after 33 years.

Besides her love of family, she enjoyed dancing, traveling, and caring for her 50 rosebushes.

She was a mother to three daughters; Anita, Janet and Karen. Five grandchildren; Travis, Doug, Ashley, Corey and Justin. Five great grandchildren; Cora, Wyatt, Samantha, Penny and Evelyn.

Dorothy will be greatly missed and will always have a special place in our hearts.

Visitation is Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenwood Memory Lawn Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ.

Services follow at 1:00pm
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -