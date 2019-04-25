Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ's Community Church
4530 West Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Francis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Jean Francis Obituary
Dorothy Jean Francis

Phoenix - Dorothy Jean Francis passed to eternal life on April 10, 2019, preceded by husband Paul.

Survived by her 7 Children, Carl (Diane); Ray (Mary Kay); Fredrick (Leslie); Betty (Gregg Griffiths); Peter; Sally Donihee; Gail (Richard Mengelkoch); 16 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; neices and nephews.

Jean relocated to the Phoenix area in 1980 after living in Massachusetts. She was an avid gardener, painter, and volunteer.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 AM at Christ's Community Church-4530 West Thunderbird Rd, Phx, AZ 85306. Donations should be made to your local blood bank.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now