Dorothy Jean Francis
Phoenix - Dorothy Jean Francis passed to eternal life on April 10, 2019, preceded by husband Paul.
Survived by her 7 Children, Carl (Diane); Ray (Mary Kay); Fredrick (Leslie); Betty (Gregg Griffiths); Peter; Sally Donihee; Gail (Richard Mengelkoch); 16 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; neices and nephews.
Jean relocated to the Phoenix area in 1980 after living in Massachusetts. She was an avid gardener, painter, and volunteer.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 AM at Christ's Community Church-4530 West Thunderbird Rd, Phx, AZ 85306. Donations should be made to your local blood bank.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019