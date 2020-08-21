Dorothy Johnes



It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Dorothy (Dodie) Johnes. Dodie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Johnes. Dodie's warmth and love were felt by all those who knew her. To know Dodie was to appreciate her clever mind, sense of joy, wordsmithery, amazing gourmet meals, love of music and dancing, and thoughtfulness.



Dodie is best described as a devoted wife and mother, avid tennis player, and passionate volunteer. Dodie was fun and feisty; she was petite yet grand; she loved movies, Manhattans and Neil Diamond. Dodie's charisma drew people to her and her occasionally "spicy" humor belied her sweet-looking exterior. She made her home a warm, loving and happy place for all who entered. She was motivating and reassuring, never missed a school activity, and reveled in each daughter's achievements. She freely shared humorous yet sage advice, and her daughters still quote these "Dodie-isms" regularly.



Dodie was born in Waukon, Iowa, where she lived until moving to Red Wing, Minnesota for her senior year of high school. Though that would normally be a tough transition, undoubtedly, her charm and beauty helped win over her new classmates, and her year was filled with parties, waterskiing and friendships she cherished.



At the age of 17, Dodie left home to attend Minneapolis Business College to become a legal secretary. When the opportunity to become a "stewardess" presented itself, Dodie joined the ranks of the flying elite with American Airlines. Dodie loved being a stewardess, especially meeting interesting people and visiting new cities. This experience also sparked her life-long passion for travel.



Whilst based in Newark, Dodie was talked into attending a party where she met Dick. Not long after they began dating, she learned she had to fly during the holidays - the first time she'd be away from family and friends over Christmas. Dodie knew Dick was "the one" when he picked her up at the airport, tree in tow, on Christmas Eve. This Hallmark movie moment led to a marriage that lasted more than 60 years.



In August of 1959, the adventurous couple married and drove west to an unfamiliar city: Phoenix. They quickly made friends and immersed themselves in the growing town. Dodie worked as a legal secretary until starting a family. She was also a member of The Kiwi Club, the organization for former American Airlines flight attendants.



Dodie made Phoenix a better place with her support of various charitable organizations throughout her life, However, she was most dedicated to the Arizona Kidney Foundation. For 28 years she held various positions on the Arizona Women's Board, including that of President. When Erma Bombeck stepped back from the organization, she passed the torch of securing authors for the annual Authors Luncheon to Dodie, who worked tirelessly for the next 18 years to attract memorable, best-selling authors. Dodie was proud to be part of an event that became so important to the community, as well as vital to kidney patients. As an avid reader herself, she was truly in her element.



Be it a local jaunt or adventure abroad, Dodie would never say no to a trip; and her natural curiosity made her a great travel companion. Whether marveling at elephants in Africa, temple hopping in Asia, boating in Mexico, mopeding in Bermuda, or traversing through Europe, she loved exploring the world. She wore her family out with her amazing itineraries and awed them with her "hidden talents" like scuba diving and windsurfing. Although each trip was incredible, those with her immediate loved ones were the most special to her, as she treasured nothing more than basking in the presence of her family.



And Dodie adored Dick, her anchor and life-long love, so much so she could not live without him. She often said her greatest achievement was the close-knit family she and Dick created. One just needed to listen for the howling laughter and animated conversation to find the Johnes family. And thanks to the incredible memories and entertaining stories her family has, that tradition will continue.



Dodie is survived by her three daughters, Karen, Laura and Stacey; her sons-in-law, Bruce and Ted; her three grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia and Maximilian; and her granddog, Hank. If the saying holds true that the more nicknames you have equates to how loved you are, then Dodie could not have been more adored, as each family member had many loving nicknames for her, except for Hank...as far as we know.



To mark family milestones, the Johnes girls would compose Haikus, so here's to you, Mommy:



We say adieu with a Haiku-



Quick wit, easy laugh / Ever a divine sparkle / Mom of a lifetime









