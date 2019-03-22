Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Messinger Indian School Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kirchner Anthony

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Kirchner Anthony Obituary
Dorothy Kirchner Anthony

Scottsdale - Dorothy Kirchner Anthony died Feb. 13, 2019 at age 85 after a 6 mo. battle with uterine cancer, 11 mo. after her beloved husband Bill's death. A self-employed upholsterer, avid tennis player & volunteer, she will be missed by her many friends and her family: son Bill Jr, daughter Vicki (& Ron) Meadows, grandson Alex (& Rosy) Mack.

A memorial will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, March 24th at Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now