|
|
Dorothy Kirchner Anthony
Scottsdale - Dorothy Kirchner Anthony died Feb. 13, 2019 at age 85 after a 6 mo. battle with uterine cancer, 11 mo. after her beloved husband Bill's death. A self-employed upholsterer, avid tennis player & volunteer, she will be missed by her many friends and her family: son Bill Jr, daughter Vicki (& Ron) Meadows, grandson Alex (& Rosy) Mack.
A memorial will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, March 24th at Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019