Dorothy L. Owens
Scottsdale - Owens, Dorothy L. (90 yrs.) The world lost a most loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Teacher and friend on Sat. Apr. 11, 2020. Dorothy left this world to join in a most glorious Easter with her loving husband of 52 years, Ross, who preceded her death almost 20 years ago. Born Dec. 23, 1929 in Warsaw, IL, she would often say her life and true happiness began when she met Ross. They married May 26, 1949 in Safford, AZ, and later sealed their marriage in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple. Dorothy went on to earn her BA in Education, and later her Master's Degree at ASU. She continued her insatiable quest for learning, far surpassing the required hours for a doctorate degree. She loved her 32 years teaching school in the Scottsdale School District, at Hopi Elementary, Supai Elementary, and Tonalea Elementary Schools, and genuinely loved her students. This was evidenced by her nomination for AZ Teacher of the Year & Ambassador for Excellence, as well as her nomination for the Presidential Award for Mathematics. She was a gifted speaker, joyful giver, excellent cook, and example of boundless energy and humble resolve. She enthusiastically donated many summer days, early mornings, and after school hours to help tutor children in math and spelling. Many stayed in touch over the years, fondly saying she was their favorite teacher! She took a leave of absence for 2 years (1964-1965) when the family moved to Iran where Ross worked as a Professor at the Abadan Institute of Tech. That teaching contract afforded the family of six extensive travel opportunities to 26 different countries. This also fueled a love of traveling, that she and Ross continued to enjoy following retirement, visiting a total of 38 countries. Dorothy and Ross were the loving parents of four children, Kathryn Knight (Ferrell), John Owens, Joanne Shirley Crim (Jack), and Robert Owens (Mary Louise). They also had nine grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren, whom they loved dearly. Dorothy was a convert and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving in many different positions over the years. She greeted each day with a pronounced "Attitude of Gratitude", a cheerful spirit, generous heart, intent on spreading joy and positivity. The family wishes to thank the wonderful friends and caregivers at Manor Village of Scottsdale (her home for 5 yrs), and Lone Mountain Memory Care over the past year, as well as the final care services provided by Heritage Court and Sage Hospice. In line with Dorothy's expressed wishes, and in compliance with current COVID 19 restrictions against gatherings, there are no funeral services planned. She will be buried alongside her husband, Ross, at the National Memorial Cemetery, and the family will plan a Celebration of Life in her honor at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to a , or The . She will be deeply and wholeheartedly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020