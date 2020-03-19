Resources
Grand Rapids, MI - Mrs. Dorothy L. Whitney age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Richard Whitney; her two children Randy and Robert; her parents Clifford and Caroline Gardner. Surviving are her daughters Patricia Barnhart and Barb Drayton; many grandchildren and families. The Memorial Visitation will be held Monday March 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuary, 585 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504. Memorial contributions may be made to her family will be appreciated.
