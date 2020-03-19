|
Dorothy L. Whitney
Grand Rapids, MI - Mrs. Dorothy L. Whitney age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Richard Whitney; her two children Randy and Robert; her parents Clifford and Caroline Gardner. Surviving are her daughters Patricia Barnhart and Barb Drayton; many grandchildren and families. The Memorial Visitation will be held Monday March 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuary, 585 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504. Memorial contributions may be made to her family will be appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020