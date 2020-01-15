|
Dorothy Edna Becker Lahaie
Dorothy Becker Lahaie, beloved by all who knew her, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 89.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Lahaie Corrigan, her son James Robert Lahaie; cousins Howard Ahders, Mary Sharpe, Barbara Anderson, and Arthur Heck; sisters-in-law Dorothy Ronic Lahaie and Evelyn Lahaie; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her cherished husband of nearly 60 years, Robert Emil (Bob) Lahaie, her parents Albert and Katherine Becker, and her brother William Becker.
Reception and interment will be private.
The family is deeply grateful for the care and support of many dedicated professionals from Banner Hospice during Dorothy's last months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a directed donation to Banner Hospice and Home Care in honor of Dorothy Becker Lahaie. For more info, contact Banner Health Foundation in Phoenix or visit https://www.bannerhealthfoundation.org/areas-to-support/hospice-care.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020