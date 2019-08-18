Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Dorothy LeeAnne Ramirez


1995 - 2019
Dorothy LeeAnne Ramirez Obituary
Dorothy LeeAnne Ramirez

Phoenix - Dorothy LeeAnne Ramirez, 24, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1995 to Timothy Bergman and Sherray Downs.

Dorothy was a breathtaking wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was an amazing friend to all who crossed her path. Dorothy loved to pass the time drawing, playing the piano, reading and even writing poetry. She was a beautiful, artistic soul who could do anything she put her mind to. When she wasn't being a prankster, Dorothy was also a very quick witted, caring, dependable person who was a thoughtful gift giver, problem solver and willing to lend a helping hand in any way she could. She was also a free spirit who was nothing less than the life of the party. Dorothy was truly loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Isaac Ramirez, son Hayden Ramirez, parents, Timothy Bergman and Sherray Downs, mother in law, Mayra Ramirez, grandparents, Chuck Bergman, Dorothy Bergman and Sherri Stewart, siblings: Chris Flusche, Tiffany Krenzke, Justin Bergman, Ashley Flusche, and Timothy Bergman Jr. as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381. Memorial contributions may be made to Dorothy's Go Fund Me account.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
