Dorothy Louise Bentley
Phoenix - On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Dorothy Bentley, loving wife of Bob Bentley and mother of three passed away at the age of 98 in Phoenix Arizona.
Dorothy was born in Syracuse, NY to Andrew and Catherine Schmidt in November of 1920. She was an active member of the Calvary Church that included playing the organ and piano for services. On May 1, 1942 Dorothy married Bob Bentley who then spent the next 3½ years with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre. Dorothy supported the war effort by working in a manufacturing job at Crouse-Hinds and later in an administrative support position at Syracuse University. After the war they raised three children, Linda, Jim and Connie.
Dorothy and family relocated to Phoenix, AZ, as part of the General Electric Company. Once the children were older, in 1960 she began a 20-year career as the cafeteria manager at Washington High School. After retirement she applied her talents and work ethic to crafts including sewing, crocheting, knitting and cooking. Each Christmas she would bake as many as 1500 cookies for neighbors, friends and family.
Dorothy projected her warmth and loving nature both at work and with her large extended family. She had a unique ability to comfort distressed infants or adults in a most sincere and heartfelt manner. Her nature led to our house being a gathering point for all family and friends. Every holiday was fully decorated and celebrated.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bob, and is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary at 10:30 AM on Saturday April 13, 2019. Dorothy would appreciate that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to her favorite charity - the Arizona Humane Society (https://www.azhumane.org/get-involved/give-now/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/). Please visit phoenixmemorialmortuary.com to leave condolences for Dorothy's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019