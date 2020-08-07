1/1
Dorothy Lucille Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lucille Fisher

Scottsdale - Dorothy Lucille Fisher, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born in Grand Forks, ND on December 29, 1930. Dorothy received a bachelor's degree in education and her teacher's certificate from the University of North Dakota.

She married Burton Sanford Fisher on June 8, 1957 in Vista, CA. Dorothy taught social studies and physical education in Minnesota and California for 8 years, then coached the high school girl's tennis and softball teams in the Scottsdale School District for 15 years, leading the Arcadia High School tennis team to state championships in 1986, 1989, and 1991. She also worked for the City of Scottsdale Recreation Department for 17 years. Dorothy enjoyed golf, tennis, hiking and watching her grandsons participate in sports.

Dorothy is survived by daughters: Ann (Scott) Rusher and Susie (Dave) Johnson; grandsons: Derek and Trevor Rusher, and Connor Johnson; sister: Patricia Webb. The family will hold a private memorial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved