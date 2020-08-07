Dorothy Lucille Fisher



Scottsdale - Dorothy Lucille Fisher, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born in Grand Forks, ND on December 29, 1930. Dorothy received a bachelor's degree in education and her teacher's certificate from the University of North Dakota.



She married Burton Sanford Fisher on June 8, 1957 in Vista, CA. Dorothy taught social studies and physical education in Minnesota and California for 8 years, then coached the high school girl's tennis and softball teams in the Scottsdale School District for 15 years, leading the Arcadia High School tennis team to state championships in 1986, 1989, and 1991. She also worked for the City of Scottsdale Recreation Department for 17 years. Dorothy enjoyed golf, tennis, hiking and watching her grandsons participate in sports.



Dorothy is survived by daughters: Ann (Scott) Rusher and Susie (Dave) Johnson; grandsons: Derek and Trevor Rusher, and Connor Johnson; sister: Patricia Webb. The family will hold a private memorial service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store