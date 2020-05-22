Dorothy Lucille Shouse



Dorothy Lucille Shouse, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 15, 2020, at the amazing age of 105. Dorothy was born September 20, 1914 in the rural farming town of Jonesboro, IL to Charles Turner and Lulu Meisenheimer Turner. Dorothy graduated from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School in 1932. Dorothy attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL, graduating with a B.A. in Biology in 1936. Dorothy made her love for biology her career, in spite of what society deemed acceptable for a woman. She was a remarkable woman way ahead of her time. She was one of the highest paid teachers in the area with a beginning salary of $1,000. She saved enough money to take her first train and bus tour of the Southwest with another teacher in 1937, this trip began her lifelong love for Arizona. She attended the University of Wisconsin and received her Master's Degree in Biology in 1941. In 1947 she had to take a summer course at a university in order to get a raise. She decided to take that course at The University of Arizona. While there she learned of a position available in Mesa, AZ and was offered the job on the spot and ended up staying in Arizona. Dorothy taught biology at Mesa High School from 1947-1962. She met her husband, Dick Shouse, in 1948 at a square dance. He did not have a dance partner and they were paired by a mutual acquaintance. They married December 23, 1950. Dick and Dorothy took road trips through America every summer. Dorothy moved to Westwood High School while it was still being constructed and was the head of the science department. She taught at Westwood from 1962-1979. Dorothy retired in 1979, the same year her husband passed away, after teaching biology for 43 years. She never truly retired; as she volunteered at the Mesa Public Library, Mesa Lutheran Hospital and her church, Grace United Methodist. Her other loves were reading, gardening and traveling the world; including Kenya, Egypt, the Scandinavia area, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, the Amazon and the Panama Canal. Dorothy was a life-long learner!



Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard "Dick" Lawrence Shouse, Sr., son, Richard Lawrence Shouse, Jr., daughter-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Shouse and brother, John "Jack" Turner. Loving survivors include granddaughter Cheryl Adams (Michael), granddaughter Charlene Duff (Stephen), grandson Richard Shouse (Gaby) and grandson James Shouse, great-granddaughter Ashley Goss (Adam), great-granddaughter Courtney Duff, great-grandson Ian Adams, great-granddaughter Jenna Fife (Richard), great-great-granddaughter Freya Fife, nephew John Turner, niece Pat Holloway (Randy), niece Tarra Strawn (Dave), many great-nieces & nephews, and great-great-nieces & nephews.



"Education is not the filling of a pail, but rather the lighting of a fire."-W.B. Yeats. The family of Dorothy wishes to extend sincere thanks to the amazing caregivers at North Scottsdale Place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Acres Children's Home-Mesa, Arizona Humane Society or MacMurray College. Dorothy's final resting place will be with her parents at Jonesboro Cemetery, Jonesboro, Illinois.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store