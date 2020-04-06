|
|
Dorothy M. Bailly
Dorothy M. Bailly, who passed away April 2, 2020, was born in Watertown, SD. She spent her early working years in Minneapolis, MN, and was associated with the award-winning Charlie's Cafe Exceptionale. She moved to Phoenix in 1957, where she first worked as a night manager at the Stockyards Restaurant and then as night hostess at Durant's. In 1964, she and her husband, Charles H. Bailly, built and opened Bailly's Restaurant at 59th Avenue and Missouri, which they managed jointly until it was sold in 1996. Many beautiful wedding receptions were held there.
She was active in community activities, serving on the board of directors of the , Glendale Chamber of Commerce and Credit Union West. She was an enthusiastic participant on the Thunderbird Balloon Race Committee, and was a member of the Glendale Government Affairs Committee, Glendale Paradise Parkway Committee, Glendale Political Action Committee, Glendale Bond Committee, and the Glendale Arizona Historical Society. She was also president of Friends of Thunderbird (American Graduate School of International Management).
Her Husband preceded her in death in 1995. She is survived by Dolores Ritchey, Nancy Meyers, and Gail Dreisbach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020