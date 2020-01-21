|
|
Dorothy Mae Gilbert
Paradise Valley - Dorothy Mae Gilbert, 95, of Paradise Valley passed away on January 19, 2020.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Beth Elling and grandson Chad Elling.
Beautiful inside and out. A strong woman who gave unconditionally to her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014; who took such good care of her. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020