Dorothy Marie Boyer Lovett
Phoenix - Dorothie Marie Boyer Lovett passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Sawtelle, Los Angeles, California on January 22, 1927, the daughter of Walter Scott and Mildred Marie Murray Boyer. Both parents were born in Idaho where Dorothie spent her early years. Later the family moved to Reno, Nevada where she received her schooling and met her husband, Jack. They are the parents of daughter RaLana (Roni) Lovett and son Dallas Lovett.
Dorothie's professional career involved working with Huber Oil Corporation, Texas; Frank Phillips Junior College, Texas; Time Life Magazine, Engineering Department, Arizona State University; her and her husband owned an automotive business for 40 years in Phoenix, Arizona. Dorothie and Jack then semi-retired to a working ranch in Idaho where summer months were spent raising cattle, hay, and quarter horses.
She became active in the National Society for Colonial Dames of the XVII Century in 1974. Elected to President General 1995-1997, first Vice President General 1993-1995, second Vice President General 1991-1993, and Treasurer General 1987-1991.
Dorothie also wrote and published a family genealogy book titled, "The Edward Lovett Family History".
Dorothy became interested in designing jewelry for the jewelry store Trade Wind Gallery which was owned by her son, Dallas, and daughter, Roni. Dorothie was a very talented loving lady, her favorite verse, "Let us not love in word neither in tongue, but in deed and in truth" 1 John 3:18
Dorothie is survived by her loving children, RaLana (Roni) Lovett and Dallas Lovett of Phoenix; and her sister, Patricia Stampfli of Reno, Nevada.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022 with the Funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Committal services will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 12010 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, AZ 86327. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019