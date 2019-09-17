Services
Dorothy Marks previously of Chicago, Illinois passed away on September 5 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.. She was the daughter of the late Florence and Carl Marks of Chicago. She leaves behind her beloved cousins Yvonne Walker, Raymond Bittell, Rosemary Schultz, Elizabeth Spaedt and John P. Kulhanek all of Michigan. She left behind many loving friends in Chicago, Boston, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Phoenix. Dorothy was an accomplished singer and musician . Following her musical career she worked in consumer finance becoming a compliance officer at GE Financial until retiring and moving to Phoenix. Her laugh, her sense if humour and her way with words will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019
