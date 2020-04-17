|
Dorothy Montoya
Phoenix - Dorothy Montoya was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 30, 1928. She left this world on April 9, 2020. The family celebrates her rejoining her husband, Victor Montoya, who preceded her and has been patiently waiting for her. Dorothy and Vic were married for more than 70 years. She was the matriarch of a large family that included six children: Kathy (& Alex) Pastores, Carol Montoya, Barb Hopkins, Richard (& Masza) Montoya, Nancy (& Thomas) Church, and Ron (& Jen) Montoya. Dorothy has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol. During her life, Dorothy held many roles: Girl Scout Troop Leader, Elementary School Teacher, and later, J.C. Penney's Associate. JC Penney's had a special place in her heart as she worked at the ChrisTown and Metrocenter locations for around 30 years. Always a participant, Dorothy golfed, played tennis, bowled, hiked and biked. Dorothy and Vic were devout Catholics and attended St. Simon & Jude. With Vic, she traveled throughout the mainland United States, and to Hawaii, Alaska, Scotland, and Mexico. And, Dorothy loved food, especially desserts! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Arizona Humane Society or your local Humane Society. There will be a graveside service for immediate family on April 24, 2020.
