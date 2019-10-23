Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy O'Malley Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy O'Malley Roth Obituary
Dorothy O'Malley Roth

Dorothy O'Malley Roth, 76, passed away October 19, 2019. Born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, moved to Arizona in 1959.

Survived by her husband of 33 years, Allen, whom she loved truly, madly and deeply. Treasured mother of Shannon and Erin. Beloved sister of Barbara and Helen. Also left to enjoy her memory are her 4 grandsons, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 2nd 2019, 3:30pm at Christ Church Lutheran: 3901 East Indian School Rd, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.