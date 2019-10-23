|
Dorothy O'Malley Roth
Dorothy O'Malley Roth, 76, passed away October 19, 2019. Born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, moved to Arizona in 1959.
Survived by her husband of 33 years, Allen, whom she loved truly, madly and deeply. Treasured mother of Shannon and Erin. Beloved sister of Barbara and Helen. Also left to enjoy her memory are her 4 grandsons, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 2nd 2019, 3:30pm at Christ Church Lutheran: 3901 East Indian School Rd, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019