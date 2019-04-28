|
Dorothy (Dot) Sanderson
Phoenix - Dorothy "Dot" Sanderson, (née Meixner), died April 13th, 2019 at age 90 after a swift decline precipitated by the effects of a long-running, chronic lung disease. Born in Long Beach, California, Dot was preceded in death by an older brother (Don) and younger sister (Diane).
She is survived by her husband Bill (married happily to each other and best friends for almost 70 years), three sons, and four grandchildren.
A "child of the Great Depression," Dot at times told of events associated with the Southern California earthquake of 1933 when she was 4 years old, her family needing to live in a tent village for months thereafter fearing aftershocks while their home was repaired.
Later she met Bill while they both attended UC Berkeley.
When Bill left a 23 year corporate career, Dot revealed an impressive business savvy partnering with him as a co-equal entrepreneur in computer equipment leasing ventures they pursued next, as a team. Socially, professionally, and personally; it's likely people who thought they knew Dot well probably didn't. Bill alone may lay sole claim to that privilege. Liked by just about everyone, she embodied a classy, listening approach; if she held strong opinions she would offer them parsimoniously if at all, though she missed nothing.
For decades Dot was an ardent golfer, surprising no one more than herself by hitting her first hole-in-one after age 60, with a second to come four years later.
An adored grandmother, she had an indefatigable willingness to play card games with "the little ones" for seemingly as long as they preferred during family gatherings; a trait exemplifying her spirit of affection for, and engagement with them which was strongly reciprocated as they grew into young adults today. Those casual moments will be poignantly remembered with enduring fondness until the end of their years too, and the world will be a sadder and emptier landscape for as long as they and other loved ones are jostled by reminders that she's gone.
Dot left this world as she navigated it for nine decades; with remarkable grace. Embracing a philosophical peace and retaining her impressive life-long mettle, Dot's end-game equanimity capped off a life well-lived, and served as a calming template for family to frame both her enduring gifts, and her affecting loss.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019