Dorothy Shirley Herns
With great sadness, I want to announce that my mother, Dorothy Shirley Herns, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dorothy was born in Detroit, Michigan, May 8, 1928, to Irving and Rose Cohen. The family moved to Los Angeles, CA, just before she started her senior year in high school. It was in Los Angeles that she married, and had her 3 children. With her 2nd husband, Alan Herns, she moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1987, where she resided until her recent passing.

During her work career, she worked for UCLA, for 15 years. In AZ, she worked at the front desk for the Westbrook Village Rec Center for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Herns, her daughter Sandy, her son Steve (Joyce), and her granddaughter Ilana.

Dorothy is survived by her son Larry Ross (Barbara), 2 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

She will be interred at Sunland Cemetery, in Sun City, AZ. There will be a private service for immediate family. No memorial service is planned at this time. If you want to make a contribution in Dorothy's memory, please consider the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or T-Gen Foundation.

She will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
