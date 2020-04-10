Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Snyder


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Snyder Obituary
Dorothy Snyder

Phoenix - Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Davis Snyder 97, born November 3, 1922 in Meyersdale, PA died April 5, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Addie and Arthur Davis, sister Viola Davis Suder, brothers Emmert and Lewis Davis. Dorothy met and married Emerson Snyder and moved to Phoenix in the early 1950s. Emmerson died in 1998. Survivors include sister-in-law, Dot Davis (FL) and brother-in-law, Paul Snyder (PA), numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. She was a lifetime member of The Church of the Brethren. Donations may be made in her name to Papago Buttes Church of the Brethren, 2450 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. No services are planned. She will be interred in PA with her husband.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now