Dorothy Snyder
Phoenix - Dorothy (Dottie) Elaine Davis Snyder 97, born November 3, 1922 in Meyersdale, PA died April 5, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Addie and Arthur Davis, sister Viola Davis Suder, brothers Emmert and Lewis Davis. Dorothy met and married Emerson Snyder and moved to Phoenix in the early 1950s. Emmerson died in 1998. Survivors include sister-in-law, Dot Davis (FL) and brother-in-law, Paul Snyder (PA), numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. She was a lifetime member of The Church of the Brethren. Donations may be made in her name to Papago Buttes Church of the Brethren, 2450 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. No services are planned. She will be interred in PA with her husband.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020