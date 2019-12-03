|
|
Dorothy Tibbits
Mesa - 98, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, in Mesa. Born June 6, 1921 in Chicago to Edwin and Helen Pearson. Married R. Donald Tibbits June 28, 1941 in Chicago. Survived by her children, Richard Tibbits (Chrissa) Barbara Paymaster (Paul) Sheri Aiello (Steve) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1212 East Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona at 2 pm Thursday, December 5th to celebrate her life. More information at www.AdvantageMelcherRoses.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019