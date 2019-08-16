|
|
Dorothy Tibshraeny
Mesa - DOROTHY JEAN (Buckelew) TIBSHRAENY
MESA - Dorothy Jean Buckelew Tibshraeny was born May 9, 1928 and passed peacefully August 10, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 91. She was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Alfred Tibshraeny, her son in law Andre Maloof and her 11 siblings. She is survived by her four children, Tyson Tibshraeny (Becky); Dianne Maloof; Scott Tibshraeny and Mary Axelsen (Thomas). Nine grandchildren, Kyle & Kelsy Tibshraeny, Andrea Maloof, Michelle, Amy and Tracy Tibshraeny and Blake Axelsen (Ashlyn), Hailee Leisey (Eric) and Garrett Axelsen and her great grand baby Avery Jean!
Dorothy was an Arizona native and grew up in Buckeye.
She attended and graduated with a teaching certificate from Arizona State Teachers college now ASU in 1950. She taught first grade at Cleveland Elementary School in Chandler. After the birth of her first born she became a full time homemaker and devoted her life to her children and her church. She was a 50+ year member of the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Alter Guild. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed playing golf and bridge at the Mesa Country Club. After her kids were grown, Dorothy became involved with more charity work and was the Charter President of the Assistance League East Valley where the chapter launched Operation School Bell. She spent many years helping organize and participating in ALEV's annual fundraisers of Golf tournaments and Fashion shows.
Services for Dorothy will be held August 17, 2019 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 322 N. Horne, Mesa, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Assistance League East Valley, 2326 N. Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 16, 2019