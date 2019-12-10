|
Dorothy Z McGraw
Sun City - Dorothy McGraw left to join our Lord on December 5, 2019. Dottie was born on July 11, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Mona Zinck in Niagara Falls, New York. She earned a degree in nursing from Memphis Memorial Hospital in 1957 and later in 1984 earned her BSN degree from Grand Canyon University. Many years were spent as an operating room nurse and later in psychiatric nursing. Dottie met her husband John when he was in the Navy and stationed just outside of Memphis. They were married in 1958 and moved to Phoenix on January 1, 1960. Phoenix is where they started a family and built a life that included a large circle of friends with whom they shared many adventures. Dottie will be remembered for being the biggest personality in any room. Her laughter was infectious and she truly delighted in all people. Her parties were unmatched, her door was open to all and she spared no expense to ensure everyone left with full bellies and hearts. She was a woman before her time, strong-willed, never lacking in opinions but always full of love. She loved shopping, going to movies and plays, casinos and playing the slots, camping and traveling. But mostly, she loved her family. The deep sense of loss felt by those who knew her is indicative of her profound presence in their lives. Dottie is survived by her husband John W. McGraw, son Arnold B. McGraw, daughter Christy L. McGraw, granddaughters Callie, Junia and Carlie, great-grandchildren Eleanor, Finn and Theo, and brother Arnold I. Zinck of Pensacola, FL. Sadly, despite her persistent encouragement, none of them are pharmacists. After a service for immediate family, Dottie will be interred at Phoenix Memorial Park in a family niche next to Eric D. McGraw, her son. She wished for her family and many friends to enjoy a Celebration of Life (party, at her request) to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019