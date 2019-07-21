|
Doug Lemon
Phoenix - C. Douglas Lemon Jr., known as Doug, passed away peacefully at his Prescott home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on February 12, 1947, in Phoenix. Doug's ancestors were some of the first pioneers in Arizona. His great-grandfather moved to the Valley in 1877, was the first attorney in the Territory of Arizona, and built the first brick house in Phoenix, having the bricks hauled from Los Angeles. In his early years, Doug attended Heard Elementary and West High. In his collegiate years, he attended Phoenix College and Arizona State University, ultimately obtaining his degree from the University of Baltimore in Corporate Finance and Investment Analysis. Doug began his career with Merrill Lynch in downtown Phoenix in 1967 and served in many roles over the years. As an auditor for Merrill Lynch, Doug traveled around the world for ten years, logging more than a million miles a year. Later, Doug was manager of Merrill Lynch's Baltimore, MD and Albany, NY offices. While working at the New York City Merrill Lynch office as Director of Operations Planning and Control, his office was across the street from the Twin Towers (which he watched being constructed). He lost many friends on 9/11. He moved back to Phoenix in 1983 with his first wife, Trisha. Doug's son Alexander, the greatest joy of his life, was born in 1986. Before retiring, Doug finished his career working for the Arizona State Retirement System as Investment Director. Doug was a total "car guy." He loved racing in any form, but particularly Formula 1. He visited every Formula 1 race track in the world, and attended the Indy 500 at least five times. During his life, Doug owned Corvettes, Porsches, BMWs, and Mercedes -- the faster, the better! In 2001, Doug reunited with his college sweetheart, Leta Loudermilk, and they had 18 more wonderful years together. They first met at Phoenix College when Leta was 17 and Doug was 19, and their college romance continued at ASU. Doug loved going to the movies and concerts with Leta. Doug was extremely proud of his son, Alex (Cathy), of Sunnyvale, California; his stepchildren, Alissa Brice Castaneda (Orlando), of Phoenix, Wyatt Brice (Samantha), of Denver, Morgan Scott (Brandon), of Prescott; and his grandchildren, Isabelle "Izzy" Lemon, Dalton Scott, Hailey Scott, and Collin Scott, who brought him so much happiness and joy as a grandfather. Starting in 2017, Doug and Leta lived in Prescott for six months in the summer and in Central Phoenix for six months in the winter. During the last year, Doug enjoyed attending concerts in the summer at Yavapai Community College and Elks Theater. Doug had Parkinson's disease, which changed his life dramatically. He was active in exercise classes at Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in Phoenix, and at Yavapai Regional Wellness Center in Prescott. Many thanks to the fine care from Dr. Helene Labonte of Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Naomi Salins of Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center. They were special doctors who made a big difference in Doug's life and helped him live for several more years. A family-only graveside dedication will be held at Green Acres in Scottsdale. If you wish, donations to Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, Wellness Center, 240 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85013, in Doug's name, would be appreciated. (Please contact Patty Hatton at the Center at 602-406-3840.) Doug was deeply loved by his family and will be missed so much, but he will live on in everyone's hearts and memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019