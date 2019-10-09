|
Doug Rhoades
Peoria - Doug Rhoades, 62, of Peoria, Arizona, passed on Friday, September 27, 2019, in the comfort of his own home after a nearly nine year battle with lung cancer. Doug was a loving husband ("Babes"), father, grandpa ("Bapa"); respected boss, coach, friend; and an inspiration to many.
Continuing Doug's legacy are his wife Irene of 36 years; children Josh (Paige), Jessica, Mandy (Angelo), and Megan; beloved granddaughters, Madisen and Isabella, due in January; brother Robert (Cathy) and many extended family members.
Douglass Jay was born on January 10, 1957, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late Robert and Regina (Cano) Rhoades. Growing up in a military family, Doug resided in Arizona, Mississippi, Massachusetts, and Germany. Arizona became home during high school where he graduated from Tolleson High in 1975. His athleticism sprouted in childhood leading him to letter as a baseball catcher.
Soon after graduating, Doug began what would lead to be a 36 year career in the United States Postal Service. His methodical nature and leadership abilities led to positions including Plant Manager. The Postal Service also delivered the love of his life, Irene, whom he met while they were working together on the Letter Sorter Machine in 1977. They loved waterskiing after their night shift, bowling, and cruising in Doug's Camaro.
Doug and Irene married in 1983. After their son was born, the young family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where they had three girls. After a brief stay in Spokane, Washington, the Rhoades family returned "home" to Phoenix, Arizona. Doug loved his family dearly and was overjoyed when his granddaughter was born ten years ago. He always made time for recitals, sporting events, and family celebrations.
As Coach Dad to his daughters' volleyball teams, Doug discovered a love for the sport. Girls' recreational, club, middle school, and high school teams all experienced Coach Doug's dedication and encouragement. The love for the game also blossomed into weekly family and "guys only" water volleyball matches in the backyard pool.
A fitness enthusiast and fierce competitor, Doug recharged his soul and body in the great outdoors. Hunting and fishing excursions deep into the Alaskan wilderness, many half marathons, hikes of the Grand Canyon, rallies in his Inferno Orange Corvette, and hiking Mt. Everest Basecamp were just a few of his accomplishments. Doug's picture atop Mt. Kilimanjaro taken five months after his first chemotherapy treatment still hangs on the wall of his oncologist's office as a symbol of what's possible.
Doug was a fighter and will be greatly missed by many. In Doug's honor, remember to love your family, follow your dreams, and live life!
A Celebration of Life to honor Doug will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 pm in Sunrise Mountain High School Gymnasium, 21200 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to support sports programs at your local schools or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019