Doug Walrod
Scottsdale - On July 15, 2020, Doug Walrod, age 68 passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ with his wife, Julie and daughter, Kristin at his side. Doug was a fighter and through the many years of his battle with cancer, Doug's faith, spirit and courage remained strong.
Doug was born in Davenport, Iowa to Beverly (Walrod) King and Wayne Walrod. His passion for athletics, specifically swimming, were apparent from a young age. After graduating Davenport Central High School in 1970, he was recruited by Louisiana State University, where he swam at the collegiate level and graduated with degrees in marketing and business. He remained a loyal alumnus and Tiger fan for the rest of his life.
He began his career in commercial real estate in Minneapolis, and while there met the love of his life, Julie, his wife of 41 years. As he grew and established himself professionally, Julie and Doug lived in many different cities across the United States. Each city brought a new adventure and forged lifelong friendships. Doug was instrumental in the growth and expansion of many major companies and served as the head of real estate for Brown Show Company (Famous Footwear), PetSmart, Sears, Ulta Beauty, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Five Below. His vast, encyclopedic knowledge of markets, coupled with his ability to thrive on a challenge, made him a one of a kind dealmaker. Those who had the opportunity to learn from Doug learned from the best.
Doug's knack for negotiation could also frequently be witnessed at the local car dealerships, crafting the next deal for what would end up in his driveway. An avid automotive enthusiast, this passion was also found in his daughter Kristin at a very young age. As a devoted father, he and Kristin would later be found at car shows, Formula One races, or choosing his next ride. Kristin took these lessons to heart, later pursuing her own career in commercial real estate. Doug's quick wit, humor, and loyal friendship were valued by many. Those who knew Doug loved him dearly, and he will be greatly missed.
Doug leaves behind his adored wife, Julie of Scottsdale, daughter, Kristin of Phoenix, brother, Craig of Las Vegas, NV and many extended family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to: 11701 E Del Timbre Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85259. Due to Covid-19 we will not be holding a memorial service at this time.
The family requests that gifts made in memory of Doug be designated for Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic-Arizona. Checks can be made out directly to "Mayo Clinic" and can be mailed to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Gifts can also be made with a credit card by phone at 855-852-8129 (from 8 am - 5 pm CST) or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc
. Please indicate either to the representative or in the appropriate online field that the gift is designated for Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic-Arizona in memory of Doug Walrod.