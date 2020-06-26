Douglas A. Ferguson



This is my "hello" and my "farewell". It is my wish to say farewell to all of my family and friends. I have enjoyed having you learn and experience life alongside me. I have learned a lot and I have enjoyed many wonderful experiences, but now it is time for me to make the transition. A special goodbye to my beautiful daughters, Heather Joy and Heidi Lin. I love you dearly and when I need to speak to you, I will go into my heart, where you will always be.



I inhaled my first breath on May 4, 1945, along with my two triplet brothers, Jack and Bob. My parents, David and Dorothy McCrystal Ferguson and my older brother Brad thought there would only be one additional playmate to live in their one-bedroom apartment in Chicago, Illinois. Boy they were surprised! We moved to Franklin Park, where I attended East Leyden HS and went on to Iowa Wesleyan College 1964-1968. While attending IWC, I played basketball and was an All-American. I was inducted into the IWC Hall of Fame in 2005. I married my high school sweetheart in December 1967, graduated in May of 1968 and attended graduate school at Illinois State University where I received my Master's Degree in Counseling. My daughter Heidi was born in 1970 and while I was employed at several community colleges, my second daughter Heather was born, in 1974.



I moved to Phoenix in 1981, and was employed at South Mountain Community College as an Athletic Director and Health Education Instructor. I received my Doctorate in 1987 and continued to work at South Mountain until 2007, when I retired. I have been privileged to have 5 wonderful grandchildren; Spencer, Arden, Shea, Jorden and Kayden. I will miss their beautiful smiles and probing questions. They were a delight in my life. I will miss everyone, but I must leave to a new and wonderful adventure and experience.



I tried to live my life to Dance, as though no one was watching; Sing, as though no one was listening; Love, as though I've never been hurt and Live, as though heaven was on earth.



It is time to close and say farewell. I am sure we will meet again, although we don't know when or where. Enjoy life, you will all be in my spirit forever. Written by Douglas Ferguson









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store