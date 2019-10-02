|
|
Douglas Alan Pope
- - Douglas Alan Pope was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the only child of Lloyd and Effie Pope. He was born on Mother's Day May 11,1945, and died suddenly in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2019, in his home. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from Franklin University in Akron, Ohio.
Boy Scouts gave Doug the admirable qualities of courtesy, cheerfulness, friendliness, and being helpful. He enjoyed friendly banter and spread warmth wherever he found himself. He made friends when unexpected, enjoying strangers and children when standing in line, or being seated at restaurant tables. Many times Doug did things voluntarily and fixed things without being asked. One summer he saw that over one hundred address lights in the condo complex where he and Dorothy Ward lived needed to be replaced, so he made the replacements.
During the Vietnam War, Doug installed essential communication equipment for Western Union that prevented him from joining his male peers in Southeastern Asia.
The last twenty-five years of his work life he worked for Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, NY on Long Island as a purchasing agent.
He liked cars, especially antique cars, and for many years owned a 1929 LaSalle. He and Dorothy were domestic partners for twenty-two years. They enjoyed traveling and watching the PBS NewsHour and other evening TV programs.
He was one of Amazon's best customers, loved assembling things including an adult tricycle that he was going to ride when it got cooler. He was a good fix-it man and was particularly skillful with computers.
Doug's life changed when he found that alcohol had no place in his life. His sobriety may have been a factor in deciding that chest pains he experienced while walking in the morning could be serious enough to go to the Emergency Room. When the Emergency Room person learned that Doug did not have insurance, she started to call the Maricopa County Hospital. Fortunately, a retired cardiologist was in the waiting room who loudly said, "He is not going to County. He is going to the Fifth Floor." The doctor immediately relieved his pain and later inserted stints in the area of his heart.
He liked being sober the last seven years of his life.
He and Dorothy were members of the West Valley UnitarianUniversalist Church, 5904 W. Cholla, Glendale, AZ. A Celebration of Life followed with refreshments will be held there at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2019.
Donations in Doug's name may be made to the West Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 5904 W. Cholla, Glendale, AZ 85304.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019