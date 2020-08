Douglas Albert BehrSun City - Douglas Albert Behr, 71, of Sun City passed away August 1, 2020. Doug was born on September 1, 1948 in Rochester, New York to Albert and Olga (Miller) Behr. Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jan; his daughters Kimberly (Raymond) Thomas and Kelly (Larry Aegerter) Behr; his grandchildren Courtney, Lindsay and Hailey; as well as his sister Arlyne Hayes. Services will be private. To send condolences to the Behr family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com