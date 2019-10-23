|
|
Douglas Chong
Phoenix - Douglas Chong, 85, of Phoenix passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Born and raised in Canton, China, Douglas endured a difficult childhood but took on different jobs to provide for himself, such as selling snails and painting backdrops for the Chinese Opera House.
Douglas later pursued new goals on distant horizons. He painted in Hong Kong, explored the Yukon in Canada, and visited the 1962 World's Fair in Seattle - a trip that inspired his belief in America. He became a U.S. citizen in the early 60's and then, following a first date at San Francisco's Coit Tower (and writing a series of love letters), Douglas convinced a beautiful young woman named Nora of his devotion. No doubt his letters made her smile, as he had an endearing and playful sense of humor. They were married in 1965 and together raised four daughters.
In 1975 Douglas moved his young family to Phoenix to pursue yet another goal: owning his own restaurant. First a waiter at Trader Vics, then a manager of El Gaucho Mexican Restaurant, Douglas realized his dream in 1975 of owning El Sombrero Restaurant where - to the delight of his customers - he uniquely included both Mexican and Chinese food on the menu. For his children and patrons alike, his mantra was "Try something new!" Together, the Chong family operated El Sombrero Restaurant until Douglas retired in 1989.
As a young father, Douglas was driven by the desire to pay bills and provide financially for his family. As a grandfather, he discovered that providing emotionally for his family could be equally rewarding. Douglas adored spending time with his daughters, his grandchildren, and holding hands with his wife. After accepting the Lord into his life, Douglas was baptized at age 82. He was most proud when his family worked together in times of crisis, and would be joyful to know the memory of his life, strength, and smile are helping them through this time of loss. Douglas will be greatly loved and missed by his friends and family, always.
Douglas Chong is survived by his brother Francis Wong (wife Theresa), wife Nora, daughters Angela Schnitzer (husband Mark), Luana Foucart (husband Paul; children Kaeden and Maile), Diana Tanji (husband Daniel; children Brandon and Christian) and Cindy Schneider (husband David; children Amy and Kimberly).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Northwest Chinese Baptist Church. Nora and the family would like to thank the HOV team and Thunderbird Senior Living caregivers for their care and devotion to Douglas during these last few months and for the NWCBC family for their prayers, love and support.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019