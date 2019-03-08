|
|
Dr. Douglas Eugene Leeland
Scottsdale - Dr. Douglas Eugene Leeland, 74, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 5, 2019. He was born July 28, 1944 in Seattle, WA to Gene and Dorothy Leeland. Beloved father to his three children: Melissa Kathleen Leeland of Scottsdale, AZ, Julianne Elizabeth Lagerstrom of Prairie Village, KS and Theodore Daniel Leeland of Phoenix, AZ. Doug was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a brilliant physician of Internal Medicine practicing here in the valley at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale and then started the first concierge practice in the valley, Grayhawk Personal Physicians. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10am at Grace Chapel, Scottsdale Bible Church. 7601 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary serving the family 480-502-3378.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019