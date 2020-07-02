Douglas F. Peacock



Douglas F. Peacock passed away on January 7, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1942 in Big Springs, Texas.



Doug and his sister Nelda were the children of Clifton and Dorothy Peacock. The family moved to Arizona and settled in South Phoenix where attended Roosevelt elementary school. At South Mountain High School he was on the football team that won the 1958-59 Arizona State championship. Doug graduated from Arizona



State University and spent most of his professional career as a Construction Superintendent for Sundt Construction, Inc, He loved the company and the people he worked with. Doug had many friends who admired his quiet strength



and appreciated his infectious laugh. He was a fine man and a wonderful friend.









