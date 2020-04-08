|
|
Douglas 'Bryan' Hooper
Phoenix - Bryan Hooper, age 80, passed away March 16th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 1939 and moved to Phoenix with his family as a baby. Preceded in death by his parents A.B 'Slim' Hooper & Lavada (Lawson) Hooper, Bryan is survived by his two daughters; Debbie Weiding (Jim) of Maple Valley, WA and Nancy Harden (Todd) of Yadkinville, NC; his brother Arthur Hooper (Barbara) of Phoenix, along with his grandson, Dakota Roice, nephew Don Hooper (Cindy), niece Kim Bond and great nephews. Bryan loved aviation and in college he received his private pilot's license which he treasured. He loved everything about airplanes and he loved to be in the sky. In 1966 Bryan began his lifetime career in the aviation industry spanning 38 years with Bonanza Airlines, Hughes AirWest, Republic and Northwest Airlines until he retired in 2004. He enjoyed dancing, listening to music, sharing stories and he loved spending time with his many life-long friends. A special thank you to those who provided loving care, prayers and support to our Dad over the past year and during his final months. He truly appreciated and loved you all. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this year in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020