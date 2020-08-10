Douglas James McEnvoy



Douglas James McEvoy was called to heaven on July 31, 2020 at the age of 58 in Casa Grande, AZ. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on February 27, 1962 to parents Nancy and John W. McEvoy. He is survived by his wife Erin, his mother, brother John Robert, half-sister Tera, and daughters Brittany, Austin, Jessica, and Audrey. He also had two step children Christa and TJ, and 3 grandchildren, Tessa, Russell, and Eva. He is preceded in death by his father. Prior to high, school, he was an expert motocross racer. He loved music and was a DJ for a short time for a local Casa Grande radio station. Doug graduated from Casa Grande Union High School in 1980 where he played varsity baseball. He continued baseball at Phoenix College, Glendale community college and Lamar University. He graduated from ASU with a BA in business and went on to earn his real estate license. He practiced real estate in Casa Grande for 35 years. Doug loved spending time with his wife, sports, hunting and fishing. Grilling meals outside was another passion. He learned to ski at an early age and became an expert skier, enjoying many trips to Colorado. He really enjoyed the holiday season. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.



Services will be held at a later date when gatherings are reinstated.









