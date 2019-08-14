Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS chapel
2520 E. Old West Highway
Apache Junction, AZ
Douglas Kent Penfold

Douglas Kent Penfold Obituary
Douglas Kent Penfold

- - Douglas Kent Penfold 51, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 11, 2019 after a long and complicated battle with cancer. He was born on May 22,1968 to Janice and Doyle Penfold. Doug was the oldest and only boy to 4 younger sisters. He was a true Arizona boy, growing up and working the family farm growing cotton and alfalfa and he treasured his time working with his Dad until he got married. Doug had a way of making a stranger feel like a friend, and was loved by many. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Jody(McDowell) of 23 years and their 3 daughters, Shelby, Paige and Olivia. His mother Janice, and 4 sisters; Karen(Bruce)Gardner, Malinda(Ryan) Chapman, Nancy(Shawn) Ensman, and Natalie(Tyler) Broby and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at the LDS chapel located at 2520 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction at 10am. Viewing will be held from 9:00-9:40am. Internment will be at the Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
